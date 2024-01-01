Everton boss Dyche wary facing Ipswich; delivers Broja update

Everton boss Sean Dyche says there'll be no taking for granted Ipswich Town this weekend.

Dyche has been impressed by Ipswich's investment in their squad this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at his preview media conference: "You can’t take these teams for granted. Ipswich are full of endeavour, like teams are when they come up.

“They’ve spent a small fortune – or a recognised fortune – in this level of football for a club who’ve just come up. So, they’re obviously intent on being in the division.

“There are no gimmes. I’ve spoken to bigger managers who’ve done a lot more in the game than me, and they said, ’You can’t take anything for granted. You just can’t. You have to be right in every game'.

“They did terrific last season. And brought a lot of different players in, adding to it financially, which is not easy for clubs coming up.

“I know the guys there pretty well and I think they’re good operators. They’re learning as they go. The last time out was a tough one. That can happen in the Premier League.

“But from what I’ve seen so far, they’re full of endeavour and full of belief to take it on. That’s what we’ve got to be ready for.“

Dyche also offered an update on the fitness of on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

On Broja and Youssouf Chermiti, he added: “Youssef has been incredibly unlucky – probably the most unlucky out of all of them with the oddest injury. He's making good progress now. He's on the grass with the sport science team – and so is Broja.

“(Broja) is in front of Youssef with his comeback – he will need a games programme but he's working actively now and hopefully will cross over (to work with the main group) soon.”