Broja wants "to score as many goals as possible" at Everton this season

Everton's new striker Armando Broja is eager to build a great relationship with fans by scoring and setting up as many goals as possible this season.

The 22-year-old Albania international joined Everton from Chelsea on a season long loan with an option to make the move permanent in a deal that was completed in the final moments of the transfer window.

Broja arrives on Merseyside confident of helping Sean Dyche climb back up the table as soon as he is fit enough after slowly recovering from a foot injury.

“It feels amazing and I’m so delighted to be here,” he told evertontv. “I'm really happy and I just can't wait to get started.

“I think there's a strong team here, a mixture of young and experienced players. It's an amazing environment for me to come and play football, play in the Premier League with a club like Everton. This is a club with a massive history, a top club and it’s great for me to be here.

“As a player, especially as a young player, you’re keen to feel wanted by people and that's how Everton have made me feel from day one. They've really wanted me and told me why, so that makes you feel really happy and proud.

“Maybe the start of the season hasn't gone how we wanted but we can definitely turn that around with the squad and the manager we have here. I certainly feel like there are going to be so many more positive days ahead and, for me, I'm just focusing on getting back and integrating with the team.”

He spoke on the relationship with the fans and how his goalscoring threat will help fuse a bond that is vital to him succeeding at the club.

“I want to make an impression on the fans, too, by scoring goals, creating chances, my work rate off the ball, being aggressive as a striker and helping the team out in any way I can.

“I want to come in and build a great relationship with the fans, with my teammates and with the coaching staff. When you feel at home and you feel happy, that's when you play your best football.

“I want to show my best here, I want to score as many goals as possible and help the team finish as high in the Premier League as possible and hopefully we can have a successful season.

“I think I'm quite a fast player. I like to run in behind and be aggressive. Obviously, I like to score goals and I like to help the team out with playmaking and really get involved in games. I can run and press and be aggressive off the ball as well. I want to add that variation. I'll give my all to the Club, to the fans and to my teammates.”