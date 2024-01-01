DONE DEAL: Everton sign Chelsea striker Broja

Everton have signed Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania international moves to Chelsea on a season-long loan. The deal includes the option to make the transfer permanent.

Everton's director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: "Having monitored Armando's journey for a number of years, we're very pleased to have been able to bring him to the club.

"Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked."

Broja currently has a foot injury which won't see him on the pitch until October.