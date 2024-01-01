Everton boss Dyche unsure of contract plans

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he's not heard from the club about new contract talks.

Dyche is inside the final 12 months of his existing deal.

Before Saturday's defeat to Brighton, Dyche said: “I have not mentioned it to them, and they have not mentioned it to me. I am well aware of the club, I am well aware of the predicament, the last thing on my mind is my situation.

“There is a much bigger picture than my situation and that is the club. I have always maintained that.

“The team, the club and the current situation is calmer, I am sure we would all agree on that, but still not solved and still not sorted. That won’t be an issue for me at the moment, I will keep doing what I do and that is working hard.”