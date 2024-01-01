Everton boss Dyche says Alli needs run of games to reach "true fitness"

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said Dele Alli is nowhere near fit enough at present.

The midfielder is back in training after a lengthy absence due to a back problem.

However, Dyche believes that Alli needs a lot more time before he is ready to play matches.

Asked about the 28-year-old, Dyche said: "Well we haven't gone down that road yet because he's not ready to play yet. You have to be able to play to know what the future holds."

"Don’t forget he’s hardly had any actual football, as in games, for a long time," he added.

"There is a games programme still, as well. It’s not just a case of getting fit and running around with the first-team group, then he needs games, so therefore a games programme has got to come next.

"When you’ve been out that long you need a period of building up and getting to true fitness. That could take three or four games. It’s a bit like an extended pre-season, let’s say.”