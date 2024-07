Alli training with Bournemouth striker Chalobah

Dele Alli is training with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke as he weighs up his next move.

The midfielder came off contract at Everton last Sunday and is now a free agent.

Alli has been working at private training centres in Portugal and England over the past month.

He is currently training with Solanke and West Brom's Nathaniel Chalobah in London as he prepares for the new season.

All signs are that Alli intends to continue his career after a difficult two years.