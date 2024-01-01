Dele Alli spotted with Everton preseason squad

Forgotten midfielder Dele Alli is part of the Everton squad that has left for Ireland.

The Toffees are starting off their pre-season excursions, having left Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per the Liverpool Echo, Everton and Tottenham had positive talks about the original deal that brought Alli to the club, which included future payments depending on appearances.

Should the Blues re-sign Dele, there will likely be fresh terms to reduce those payments.

However, Spurs will retain a sell-on clause if the England international departs Everton in the future.

Alli has struggled with various injuries and mental health problems over the past few years.