Everton boss Dyche says Alli is "getting fitter" with Everton squad

Everton manager Sean Dyche admitted that midfielder Dele Alli is stepping up the intensity of his training.
The attacking midfielder has not played in over a year, but is still working his way to full fitness.
As the 28-year-old attempts to earn a new contract, Dyche spoke about his expectations for the ex-Spurs star.
Providing a positive update, he said: “Dele is getting fitter but only really just breaking into training.
“Forgetting about the contact situation. He’s generally with us and getting fitter.”