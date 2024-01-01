Everton and Tottenham reach new Alli agreement

Tribal Football
Everton have reached an agreement with Tottenham over Dele Alli's original fee.

Everton had owed Spurs a fee for the midfielder, who struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park due to injury and off the field issues.

Everton had sort to waive the fee and after lengthy negotiations Spurs have now agreed, says the Daily Mail.

Alli is now a free agent, though has been using Everton's Finch Farm facilities to get himself fit.

The former England midfielder has hopes of resuming playing career this new season.

