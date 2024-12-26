Everton boss Dyche happy Broja available for Man City trip

Everton boss Sean Dyche is pleased to have Armando Broja fully fit and available.

The on-loan Chelsea striker is in Everton's squad for today's trip to Manchester City.

“Scoring goals in the Premier League isn’t an easy task, everyone knows that,” said Dyche. “But we’ve got four different options, four players of different types and we are hoping to use them wisely.

“It’s only just coming together, but we want that in-house competitive element and we want people who are desperate to play. I think when the noise is we aren't scoring goals, then that should be gold to a striker who is thinking, ‘I want to be the one who makes the difference’.

“Strikers have that edge about them – well they should have. Where they have that glory and they want to be the next person to make a difference. We have four vying for one shirt at the moment because we have used three in midfield more often. That has to be a good competitive motivator.”