Broja on Everton's tough fixture list: It's only going to get harder from now

Everton forward Armando Broja is very happy that he chose to sign for the club on loan.

The striker cannot play on Sunday in the Premier League, as they are taking on his parent club Chelsea.

But he hopes that his new team can get a positive result, and that he can then play against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

“I've been at Chelsea my whole life, but I've gone to Everton which is a massive club,” he stated to club media.

“The expectations are high, but I like having that pressure as well because it makes me play better as well. I was happy to come back from my injury and had my debut last week.

“Unfortunately, we haven't played the Liverpool game, but coming here today, we know we've got a tough run of fixtures coming up.

“This was a great point for us. Four points in the last two games. It's really important. It's only going to get harder from now, but we're just going to stick together and hopefully get more results.”

He added on starting more: “That's obviously down to the manager. I can only train well and do the things they want from me.

“So, like I said, come on the pitch, fight, help out the team, try to draw fouls, try to get my team up the pitch, try to do the basics of football.

“And obviously it's down to the manager and what team he decides to have. I can only keep applying pressure and keep doing my part.”