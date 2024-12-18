Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No underestimating Pachuca; I haven't lost the players

Broja determined to build on Everton breakthrough

Ansser Sadiq
Broja on Everton's tough fixture list: It's only going to get harder from now
Broja on Everton's tough fixture list: It's only going to get harder from nowAction Plus
Everton forward Armando Broja is very happy that he chose to sign for the club on loan.

The striker cannot play on Sunday in the Premier League, as they are taking on his parent club Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he hopes that his new team can get a positive result, and that he can then play against Manchester City on Boxing Day.

“I've been at Chelsea my whole life, but I've gone to Everton which is a massive club,” he stated to club media. 

“The expectations are high, but I like having that pressure as well because it makes me play better as well. I was happy to come back from my injury and had my debut last week.

“Unfortunately, we haven't played the Liverpool game, but coming here today, we know we've got a tough run of fixtures coming up.

“This was a great point for us. Four points in the last two games. It's really important. It's only going to get harder from now, but we're just going to stick together and hopefully get more results.”

He added on starting more: “That's obviously down to the manager. I can only train well and do the things they want from me.

“So, like I said, come on the pitch, fight, help out the team, try to draw fouls, try to get my team up the pitch, try to do the basics of football.

“And obviously it's down to the manager and what team he decides to have. I can only keep applying pressure and keep doing my part.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBroja ArmandoEvertonChelsea
Related Articles
Prem giants circle Fulham for Robinson
Sutton exclusive: Chelsea owners will be laughing; Man City empire now crumbling; it's sack season
Top 5 players to watch in the EFL Cup this week