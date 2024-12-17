Top 5 players to watch in the EFL Cup this week

The Quarter-Final of the EFL Cup is here as eight Premier League teams battle it out for a place in the next round, here are five of the best players to watch.

Advertisement Advertisement

MOHAMED SALAH

The Egyptian king has a staggering 16 goals and 13 assists next to his name from only 23 fixtures. This weekend saw him bag his 100th assist for Liverpool as they drew 2-2 with Fulham despite being down to 10 men after Andrew Robertson was sent off.

Salah will likely start for the Reds as they face a Southampton who sacked manager Russell Martin after a shocking 5-0 defeat on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool are heavy favourites despite the chances of a new manager bounce from the Saints and if anyone is going to hand Southampton a new blow it’s arguably the best player on the planet at the moment.

AMAD DIALLO

Diallo played with freedom and fearlessness against Manchester City at the weekend as he chipped goalkeeper Ederson to seal a historic blow for manager Pep Guardiola in a derby that will be named after him.

A trip to Tottenham is up next on Thursday night as the 22-year-old seeks to continue his excellent form and help United into the next round. United have not defeated Spurs since October 2022 but with the Ivory Coast attacker in such fine form, he could be the difference-maker this week.

BUKAYO SAKA

This season, Saka has racked up 9 goals and 12 assists and his consistency at just 23 years old is unprecedented. However, despite his incredible form the England international, along with his usual goal-hungry Arsenal teammates, were unable to break down the Everton defense at the weekend in a 0-0 draw.

Now, with Crystal Palace’s strongest defender Daniel Munoz out for this week’s EFL Cup game, he has the perfect chance to bounce back down the right-hand side where the Eagles will be weakened. Saka is certainly one to keep an eye on as Arsenal look to lift their third League Cup this season.

JAMES MADDISON

A strike inside 40 seconds from Maddison led to a goal rout which ended in the midfielder grabbing another as he smashed one into the top of the net from an awkward angle. 7 goals and 5 assists in just 22 appearances this season are numbers suggesting he is getting back to his best.

The 28-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career at the moment and as Spurs prepare to host United on Thursday he will be hoping to knock the wind out of manager Ruben Amorim’s side who are on cloud nine after their derby win.

YOANE WISSA

It is a difficult choice between Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo who are seemingly best friends at Brentford this season. The pair are unstoppable at the moment and if one doesn’t score then the other is there to find the back of the net. Each player seems to play off one another to make an ideal strike partnership not many Premier League sides can boast about.

Choosing Wissa over Mbeumo is down to minutes, as the 28-year-old was taken off early in the 78th minute against Chelsea whilst his partner played the full 90. This suggests manager Thomas Frank wants the striker who has 9 goals and 1 assist in 15 games to be fresh for Wednesday’s game against Newcastle United. The Bees will rotate much like the Magpies but with Wissa joining the bench early, he should be first on the teamsheet.