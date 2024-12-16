Broja says he is constantly learning from Calvert-Lewin at Everton
Everton forward Armando Broja spoke about the loyalty he owes to the club this season.
The striker, who is only 23, is on loan from Chelsea in a bid to revitalize his career.
Broja does have a contract until 2028 with Chelsea, but knows Everton took a chance on him this summer.
After a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Broja said: “The other strikers are great.
“They’ve been here for a long time, especially Dom (Calvert-Lewin), he knows the club inside out, the fans know him inside out and he’s a great person to learn off as well.
“He’s given me loads of encouragement in training and has helped me out quite a lot. It’s good to push each other and apply some pressure which is a healthy relationship to have.
“He’s always giving me advice. He can learn things from me, and I can learn some stuff off him as well.
“I just try to play my game. I’m obviously a big, strong lad and I like to run in behind and I’m quite quick at things.”