Everton boss Dyche expects to face Man Utd playing back three

Everton boss Sean Dyche expects Ruben Amorim to setup Manchester United with a back three today.

Everton go to Old Trafford today for Amorim's first home game in the Premier League as United manager.

“I think everyone talks about a new manager bounce and all the rest of it, so it’s more difficult in that way of thinking, but they’ve still got good players,” Dyche said.

“He’s a new manager in the Premier League, so he’ll maybe give a different feel to it. I’m sure he’s been working with the players and trying to get his thoughts across in the limited time period they’ve had, with having played last night, as well.

“There are clear signs of how he wants to adapt it, with different passing thoughts, and the way the team were trying to operate. That’s his challenge to get that to happen quickly, and it’s our challenge to make sure it doesn’t, of course, and to go to deliver our performance.

“It’s important to remember what we do and certainly to be ready for anything. He might change back – I don’t know – but it certainly does suggest he likes playing three at the back, and then maybe a variance in front of the three."

Asked about entertainment and results, Dyche also stated:“The balance is clear for me – win games. I’ve said many times, ‘If fans want the truth, I’ll tell them the truth'. Just because it’s the last season in a marvellous, old stadium – which I’ve grown to love myself – it doesn’t make them all better players.

“It doesn’t make everything better. We’re trying to give them everything we can, but it’s not that easy. You’ve still got the opposition out there. They’re not bothered about the stadium and a good send-off for the stadium. They just want to win games.

“So I’ve never lost sight of that. If we can give fans, a great send-off to the stadium, we’ll be trying our hardest, like we have been doing.”

