Amorim: Man Utd job feels like destiny

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is confident of building a strong connection with fans.

Amorim is preparing for United to face Everton on Sunday.

On his relationship with fans, Amorim said: "Yes, for sure I feel that, maybe because I am a little bit an emotional person. I can transmit that, even in interviews I think. Maybe because I am different from the last coach and this can bring a different connection with the next guy.

"I believe that I am the right guy. People always believe the next guy is the right guy. We always have this feeling.

"To maintain this feeling we have to play better, win games and be really honest with the supporters. If you are honest and direct with the supporters - maybe you don't always say the popular thing - you create a better connection.

"You cannot change. You cannot be one day not emotional and the next day be emotional.

"I think also with my head, not always with my heart. But when I do things, I do it with emotion.

"As a coach you can be so good with tactical and technical stuff, but if you are not emotional, you cannot have a connection with players, you cannot do nothing with a football team."

He also told BBC Sport: "I will be OK. No matter what, in this stage of my life, I'll be OK, so that's why I'm relaxed.

"Everybody says to me, 'this will change me'. This will not change me.

"If something happens I will be frustrated for a while but I know I will recover. But I believe that we are going to succeed.

"I'm ready. When I had this invitation, I felt that it was really hard to leave my players at Sporting. But, when I had this opportunity, I felt I had to do this.

"Maybe it's destiny and I will be a little bit lucky in the beginning and then everything is going to be fine."