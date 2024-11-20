Man Utd draw up fresh Jan plans for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are preparing a new January move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Daily Mail says United intend to try again over the New Year for Branthwaite after having two offers rejected in the summer.

United offered £35m plus £5m in bonuses, then £45m plus £5m in bonuses, but Everton insisted Branthwaite would only leave for £70m.

United football chief Dan Ashworth remains keen on the youngster and plans are underway to try again in January.

However, any move will hinge on United selling players first in order to comply to Profit & Sustainability laws.

