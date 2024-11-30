Dyche praises Everton board after rejecting Man Utd bids for Branthwaite

Everton boss Sean Dyche has praised the board for refusing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite over the summer.

Everton rejected multiple offers from Manchester United for the defender.

“There have been some brave decisions here,” said Dyche ahead of Sunday's clash at Old Trafford. “Not just Jarrad, there are other players here that we could have sold, definitely.

“I said, ‘look, there’s more reward in keeping these players because if you sell too many, we dilute too much’. We’ve been diluting every year, so if we dilute again and again, eventually it goes wrong.

“So you’re going to dilute so many times. So then there has to be the advice of, ‘right, OK, so money or value?’. Literal value as in what they do for the team and that’s a tough decision because no-one’s got a crystal ball about football. “It’s a really tough situation for clubs and particularly if you’re cash strapped.

“You’re like, when do you push and when do you pull? That’s where my advice comes in. I said ‘look, the time’s not now. He’s still developing. I think you’ll get peak money if we keep developing. You’ll get peak money for these players’. And I think my history suggests I’ve done pretty well with that.”

