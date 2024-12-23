Everton boss Dyche: Chelsea draw a fair result

Everton boss Sean Dyche was left pleased after their 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Dyche says the point was a fair result on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “It was about finding a way to get a clean sheet and another point, and a deserved point, I think it was a fair result.

"I thought both teams had good half chances, a couple of good quality chances, both teams were going at it in their different ways to try and win.

“I think it is five out of six clean sheets, seven in 10. We knew we had to correct that early in the season. The challenge now is to find that balance.”