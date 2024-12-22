Everton boss Dyche: Chelsea draw shows we're through the storm

Everton boss Sean Dyche says they can be pleased after their 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Dyche believes they're now showing they're over the worst of this season.

He said: "I said before game Enzo Maresca has done a fine job and they have certainly shown the power they have got. We could have nicked it. It was two teams going at it in the right way. You have to be willing to put a shift in and I think that was on show today.

"Chances were minimal. They had a couple and we had a couple towards the end. We take a point. I've never not been proud of these players. We've come through a storm. I respect them.

"We want to be productive in possession but its not easy against these teams."