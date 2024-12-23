Everton goalkeeper Pickford: I had little to do against Chelsea

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford praised the players ahead of him after their 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Pickford says he had little to do as they earned an impressive point on Sunday.

“Very good from all the lads. I did not have too much to do today!" said Pickford afterwards.

"The lads defended brilliantly, we had a few chances and (Robert) Sanchez made some key saves for them.

“It was a 0-0 draw, we would have liked a win but we did not get beat again and we keep our run continuing.”

Pickford added: “We work hard on defending and are resilient – it shows on days like today. Playing top sides like Arsenal away last week, defending most of the game and counter-attacking, being compact today against a very good side in Chelsea and the form that they are in.

"We dig in when we have got to dig in and we work hard.”