Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Zarandona: Rayo Vallecano centre-forward De Tomas a dressing room timebomb
Chelsea boss Maresca wary going to Everton today
Man Utd teammates claim Rashford "doesn't seem interested"

Everton goalkeeper Pickford: I had little to do against Chelsea

Paul Vegas
Everton goalkeeper Pickford: I had little to do against Chelsea
Everton goalkeeper Pickford: I had little to do against ChelseaAction Plus
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford praised the players ahead of him after their 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Pickford says he had little to do as they earned an impressive point on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Very good from all the lads. I did not have too much to do today!" said Pickford afterwards.

"The lads defended brilliantly, we had a few chances and (Robert) Sanchez made some key saves for them.

“It was a 0-0 draw, we would have liked a win but we did not get beat again and we keep our run continuing.”

Pickford added: “We work hard on defending and are resilient – it shows on days like today. Playing top sides like Arsenal away last week, defending most of the game and counter-attacking, being compact today against a very good side in Chelsea and the form that they are in.

"We dig in when we have got to dig in and we work hard.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePickford JordanChelseaEverton
Related Articles
Maresca left "very happy" with Chelsea players after Everton stalemate
Everton boss Dyche: Chelsea draw shows we're through the storm
Frustrated Chelsea held to stalemate by Everton at Goodison