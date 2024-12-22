Maresca left "very happy" with Chelsea players after Everton stalemate

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had no complaints after their 0-0 draw at Everton.

Maresca was happy with the effort of his players on Sunday.

He said afterwards: "That was a real game. I am very happy because the performance of the boys was fantastic.

"Sometimes you have to play a different game and we are learning to play a different game. They are one of the best teams in Europe in terms of clean sheets.

"I said to the players I was more happy than (last week's) game at Brentford (Chelsea won 2-1). We tried everything. For sure, you can always do something better but we are very happy because this is a tough stadium - not only for us but also in the Premier League."