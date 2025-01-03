Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Everton boss Dyche calm amid Calvert-Lewin Bosman rumours

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Dyche calm amid Calvert-Lewin Bosman rumours
Everton boss Dyche calm amid Calvert-Lewin Bosman rumoursAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche is confident keeping Dominic Calvert-Lewin through January.

Off contract in June, Dyche doesn't expect to lose the striker this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “There has been no contact from anyone. There is bound to be rumours, that’s the nature of it.

“I think we think about that (Calvert-Lewin’s future) if it happens but as there has been no contact, no discussion is needed.”

Calvert-Lewin is now free to negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs ahead of departing at the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds have no option to terminate Harrison's loan at Everton this season
Everton set to bid for talented Lyon striker in major January move
Branthwaite admits Everton sale rumours "can be difficult"