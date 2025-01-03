Everton boss Dyche calm amid Calvert-Lewin Bosman rumours

Everton boss Sean Dyche is confident keeping Dominic Calvert-Lewin through January.

Off contract in June, Dyche doesn't expect to lose the striker this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “There has been no contact from anyone. There is bound to be rumours, that’s the nature of it.

“I think we think about that (Calvert-Lewin’s future) if it happens but as there has been no contact, no discussion is needed.”

Calvert-Lewin is now free to negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs ahead of departing at the end of the season.