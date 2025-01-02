Branthwaite admits Everton sale rumours "can be difficult"

Tribal Football
Everton centre half Jarrad Branthwaite has opened up on the possibility of leaving the club.

Branthwaite was consistently linked to Mancehster United throughout the summer transfer window.

However, no move materialized, as United signed Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro instead.

“I think for any player it’s difficult when you’ve got interest and you know it’s solid interest," he said in Everton’s match-day programme before last month's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

"But, for me, I just try to focus on myself and what I can affect - and that was the performances every day in training and the performances on the pitch.

“If I perform well then it’s good for me and the team. So I think that’s the main thing for me.

"I don’t get too dragged into it all. I just keep focused on what I can do and what I can affect, really, and that’s the way I’ll keep doing it.”

