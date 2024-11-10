Everton boss Dyche: Broja and Chermiti getting closer

Everton boss Sean Dyche says the availability of young attacking pair Armando Broja and Youssouf Chermiti is getting closer.

Both players haven't featured for Everton this season due to preseason injuries.

Advertisement Advertisement

After their 0-0 draw with West Ham, Dyche said: “They're not quite ready for that yet, so Broja and Youssef being the main two. Seamus (Coleman) has the hamstring so we are going to have to settle that down. The others we will have to be careful with.”

“The challenge is, if you are playing the games, not getting them re-injured.

“We are trying to come through that, we're looking at the stats and facts, trying to judge the right time to get these players games but certainly they are the main two and (Nathan) Patterson is coming back stronger as well but they are the main two, Youssef and Broja, who will need that games programme but they're building up to that now.”