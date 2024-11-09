Everton boss Dyche happy to take West Ham point

Tribal Football
Everton boss Sean Dyche was satisfied with their draw against West Ham.

Dyche was happy with the point from their 0-0 stalemate.

He said aftewards, “There’s a lot of noise at (West Ham) at the moment, which affected the game. It’s another point and clean sheet on the road. With a little bit more in the final third, we’d have had more points this season.

“We had pockets where I thought we were a threat. A lot of our game was good today. We opened up the game when we could and defended resolutely when we had to.

“We just need a bit of devil in the final third and a bit of devil in the box, but it’s not easy in the Premier league.”

