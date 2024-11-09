Everton boss Dyche happy to take West Ham point

Everton boss Sean Dyche was satisfied with their draw against West Ham.

Dyche was happy with the point from their 0-0 stalemate.

He said aftewards, “There’s a lot of noise at (West Ham) at the moment, which affected the game. It’s another point and clean sheet on the road. With a little bit more in the final third, we’d have had more points this season.

“We had pockets where I thought we were a threat. A lot of our game was good today. We opened up the game when we could and defended resolutely when we had to.

“We just need a bit of devil in the final third and a bit of devil in the box, but it’s not easy in the Premier league.”