Everton boss Dyche: Arsenal point showed great strength of character

Everton boss Sean Dyche was left pleased after their 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Saturday.

The Blues put up a major rearguard effort to earn an impressive point on the day.

Dyche said afterwards: "You have to know how to work it without the ball. It's difficult at these grounds to think you'll have the ball. You have to do the other things well.

"Ashley Young has been in great form. Great strength of character. Vitalii Mykolenko, one of his big strengths is one on ones. The midfield three were excellent.

"They're a fine side. We know that. The players put a big shift in. The commitment to doing the basics - pressing and recovering and staying true to it for 90 minutes. I was proud of the players.

"They were trying to cross it to force something which shows how defensively solid we were.

"It's another step in the right direction."

