Arsenal frustrated at home by impressive Everton defensive display

Arsenal failed to fully capitalise on Liverpool’s slip-up as they were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium by Everton in the Premier League (PL), leaving the Gunners six points off the title pace having played a game more.

Having won each of their last three home matches without conceding, Mikel Arteta’s men were straight onto the front foot again here as they looked to close in on leaders Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the first big opportunity of the contest fell to Everton on the counter, though Abdoulaye Doucoure found his effort on the inside left diverted off target by the sliding Gabriel.

That would be the Toffees’ only shot of the half with Arsenal assuming control, but translating that dominance into goals was proving a tall order.

Martin Ødegaard – who has created a league-high 17 chances in the PL since returning from injury – looked the most likely to open the scoring as he flashed an effort over the bar, dragged another wide, and forced Jordan Pickford into an impressive save before the half-hour mark.

Gabriel Martinelli also worked the England goalkeeper, but the Gunners went down the tunnel frustrated at their struggles to break down an Everton rearguard that had kept three clean sheets in their last four PL outings.

Afforded no time to settle into the contest after the restart, Pickford was at his best within two minutes of the second half beginning as he got down to his left to brilliantly claw Bukayo Saka’s volley away from the target.

However, building on that proved difficult for the hosts, who looked short of ideas and prompted Arteta into a surprising pair of substitutions, replacing Declan Rice and Ødegaard on the hour mark.

Frustration spread around the Emirates as the hosts continued to fail to get through the Everton defence, with the frantic nature of their attacks playing into the visitors’ hands.

Ultimately, Arsenal were forced to settle for a draw as they failed to add to their English top-flight record of 102 victories over the Toffees, who themselves have now lost just one of the last five league outings and sit five points clear of the relegation zone as a result.