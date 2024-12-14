Everton boss Dyche: Arsenal learning the benefit of set-piece success

Everton boss Sean Dyche says the publicity Arsenal are generating from their set-piece success is no great surprise.

The Gunners have been likened to Tony Pulis' Stoke City by pundits thanks to their goalscoring from corners and free-kicks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of today's clash, Dyche said: “We’ve found that ourselves. Virtually all teams mention set pieces when they play us as being a threat.

“Sometimes it’s just the fact you’re good at them. You can mention psychology, but let’s have it right, if you’re good at them, that brings its own psychology. They’re pretty handy.

“I just think because of their strong stats on set pieces, that makes a story.

“I certainly haven’t forgotten about what else they can do. They’ve got some very good players without doubt and they can still open you up, they can find ways of winning. I certainly don’t think they’re a set-play team. I think they’re just a team that can add that in and they’ve done that.”

On the Gunners' newly-found threat, Dyche added: “I’ve been in the Premier League for 10 years.

“That means I’ve got 10 years of stats to work with.

“You look through the stats and it’s important to do it right for all of them. We do it right for all of them so why do it just for Arsenal? Also don’t over-complicate it. The players have a lot going on. If you give them too much information, some players are not naturally good at storing so many things.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play