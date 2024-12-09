Arsenal interested in Everton's Calvert-Lewin in £20M move

Arsenal could be ready to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin next month if he is priced correctly.

The Gunners are in the market for a center forward, as they have struggled to score from open play this season.

Per The Sun, Everton are ready to cash in on the striker, as he is not signing a new deal.

The Toffees can get up to £20M for the English forward, who is prepared to leave the club.

Calvert-Lewin wants to win trophies and believes he can play at a higher level.

While Everton have new owners, he may not be ready to wait for the team to become competitive.

