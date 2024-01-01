Everton boss Dyche admits Onana sale frustration

Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted frustration over their market work.

Dyche, after defeat at Tottenham, conceded he was disappointed with the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

He said, "It is a never ending challenge since I've been here, but it is all I've known at Everton Football Club.

"We've sold a player who is growing, maturing, and becoming a very good player and we've got to start the process again and make others grow and mature and become good players.

"It just keeps going and going and going, that's just the reality of the club. I work on realities and it is difficult at Everton Football Club. There are plenty of myths about it. The latest was a myth about us being in Europe. What happened in the last three seasons? Were we not trying to be in Europe?

"There has to be reality and I've tried to bring that and I am still trying to bring that. The fact is, coming here with a tough squad is tough, but that doesn't mean you accept it. Our responsibility is to take action when it is tough."