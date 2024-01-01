Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder Onana

Aston Villa are said to be very close to clinching a club record £50million deal for Amadou Onana.

The Everton midfielder is set to swap Premier League clubs for the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Onana, who did want to go to a top club in the Champions League, is settling for Villa Park.

They will be in Europe’s top club competition, having finished fourth last season.Per The Sun, the deal to take Onana to the Birmingham-based team is all but done.

Everton are said to be happy with the fee that they are receiving, which eases their financial concerns.