Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder Onana

Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder Onana
Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder Onana
Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder OnanaAction Plus
Aston Villa are said to be very close to clinching a club record £50million deal for Amadou Onana.

The Everton midfielder is set to swap Premier League clubs for the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onana, who did want to go to a top club in the Champions League, is settling for Villa Park.

They will be in Europe’s top club competition, having finished fourth last season.Per The Sun, the deal to take Onana to the Birmingham-based team is all but done.

Everton are said to be happy with the fee that they are receiving, which eases their financial concerns.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AmadouEvertonAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa set for record signing of Onana
Aston Villa sudden favourites to land Everton midfielder Onana
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio