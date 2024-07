Everton midfielder Onana undergoing Aston Villa medical

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is undergoing an Aston Villa medical today.

TMW says Villa have had an offer of £50m accepted by Everton for the Belgium international.

Onana was in Birmingham yesterday for his medical and to sign forms.

Onana has made 72 appearances for Everton, including 37 last season in all competitions.

He joined from Lille for £30m in 2022.