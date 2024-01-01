Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price

Everton manager Sean Dyche has spoken about the future of a key goalscorer.

The Toffees boss has admitted they could sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewin only has a year left on his contract and has not yet renewed his deal.

Asked if he will definitely stay, Dyche told reporters: “That would be the challenge for the club – what level (of fee)?

“For any player, not just Dom. You saw Amadou (Onana) leaving us (£50 million to Aston Villa) there was a level where they think: ‘Right that’s it, it’s got to be done’.

“That is the current situation of the club. It’s not just about the players mentioned, it’s about any player."