Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price

Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price
Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a price
Everton boss Dyche admits Calvert-Lewin has a priceProfimedia
Everton manager Sean Dyche has spoken about the future of a key goalscorer.

The Toffees boss has admitted they could sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Calvert-Lewin only has a year left on his contract and has not yet renewed his deal.

Asked if he will definitely stay, Dyche told reporters: “That would be the challenge for the club – what level (of fee)? 

“For any player, not just Dom. You saw Amadou (Onana) leaving us (£50 million to Aston Villa) there was a level where they think: ‘Right that’s it, it’s got to be done’. 

“That is the current situation of the club. It’s not just about the players mentioned, it’s about any player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicOnana AmadouEvertonAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa deal on track for Everton midfielder Onana
Everton midfielder Onana undergoing Aston Villa medical
DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin