Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd turn to Burnley midfielder Berge

DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin

DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin
DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin
DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger DobbinAction Plus
West Bromwich Albion have secured the signing of Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa.

Dobbin, who is a striker, was only at Villa for a short period and has already moved teams.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was signed from Everton but is now heading to the Baggies on a season long loan deal.

Speaking to club media, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It’s the perfect opportunity to get first-team minutes and show what I can do.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Championship and I know it’s a tough, competitive league. I’m ready for it, though. I really want to show what I’m about.

“I like to excite the fans and get them out of their seats. I love to score goals and create goals, so hopefully I can do lots of that here this season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDobbin LewisAston VillaWest BromEvertonChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
Stephen Warnock exclusive: Aston Villa can be world power; Maatsen, Barkley & Dobbin are great additions
Alli training with Bournemouth striker Chalobah