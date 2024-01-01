DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin

West Bromwich Albion have secured the signing of Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa.

Dobbin, who is a striker, was only at Villa for a short period and has already moved teams.

He was signed from Everton but is now heading to the Baggies on a season long loan deal.

Speaking to club media, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It’s the perfect opportunity to get first-team minutes and show what I can do.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Championship and I know it’s a tough, competitive league. I’m ready for it, though. I really want to show what I’m about.

“I like to excite the fans and get them out of their seats. I love to score goals and create goals, so hopefully I can do lots of that here this season.”