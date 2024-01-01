Tribal Football
Villa in Everton talks for Dobbin deal

Aston Villa are in talks with Everton to sign youngster Lewis Dobbin this summer.

The 21-year-old scored his first senior goal for the Toffees against Chelsea back in December.

He could now be on his way to a Champions League club if the move goes through.

Per The Athletic and Liverpool Echo, Villa have genuine interest in Dobbin.

However, Everton are not eager to sell him for a modest fee, as they want to raise funds through sales.

Dobbin was a regular under manager Sean Dyche by the end of the season and is not a player he will want to lose.

Villa lead five Prem chase for Roma striker Abraham