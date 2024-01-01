Palace yet to act on Olise contract

Premier League side Crystal Palace are yet to offer Michael Olise a new contract.

The Frenchman could be on his way out of the club in the off-season, as his current deal has a release clause.

Per South London Press’ Edmund Brack, there is no new offer from Palace at present.

The London-based club are willing to let Olise go if a team pays his high release clause.

However, there have not yet been any concrete offers, as clubs want to know if Olise will join them or not.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City are three teams credited with an interest.