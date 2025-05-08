Everton announce plans for emotional goodbye to Goodison Park in final league game

Everton will play their final match at their iconic home against Southampton in 10 days time and have announced a major event to wave goodbye to the iconic stadium.

As revealed on the club website, a huge event will take place during and after the Toffees final game of the season before they move to their new home on Bramley-Moore Dock.

“Before kick-off, The 1878s supporters’ group will stage a special coach welcome to create a vibrant, passionate atmosphere as the players arrive at the stadium. More information on the route the team coach will take into the stadium and safety information for supporters will be provided across Club and 1878 channels in the days before the game.

“Following the final whistle, Evertonians will be asked to remain in their seats for a special on-pitch celebration that will include guest presenters, appearances from current and former players, live musical performances, and specially-curated big screen content that captures the spirit, memories and history of the stadium. The ceremony, called ‘End of an Era’, will last for approximately one hour.”

The game that will mark the conclusion of 133-years of the club’s senior men’s team playing at the iconic stadium. With thousands set to attend this emotional goodbye, it will be an occasion with mixed emotions as fans step into the stadium for the very last time before the start of a new era on the city’s waterfront.