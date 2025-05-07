Truth about Cole Palmer's Chelsea release clause revealed

Chelsea are in do danger of losing Cole Palmer this summer despite reports suggesting there is a release clause in his contract.

Some reports have suggested that the 23-year-old has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Chelsea for a fee of £60 million should they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Enzo Maresca’s side took a big step towards just that on Sunday, beating new champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, keeping them in 5th.

Now, according to the Daliy Mail, there is no such clause in Palmer’s contract, and Chelsea aren’t worries about losing their star man.

The England international’s goal in the 3-1 win over Liverpool was his first in 18 games across all competitions.

Chelsea will face fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Newcastle in the early kick-off on Sunday.