Everton academy starlet Lukjanciks signs new long term deal

Everton academy star signs new long term deal
Everton Academy goalkeeper Douglass Lukjanciks has put pen to paper on a pro deal.

The 17-year-old, who is already an England Under-18 international, has made impressive progress through the club’s age groups.

Lukjanciks, who is from Southport and originally from Latvia, has been with Everton since age 12.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be given this contact,” Lukjanciks told evertonfc.com

“I joined Everton as an Under-12 from a grassroots team and the Club has given me lots of opportunities to show what I can do, to learn and improve. It means a lot to me.

“I just want to keep improving, with my ultimate aim to one day become number one for Everton and England.”

