Moyes makes clear Coleman plans at Everton

Everton boss David Moyes says club captain Seamus Coleman is a required player for next season.

The 36 year-old fullback will be off contract this summer.

But Moyes insisted: “It does come into my thinking, but what I will say is that Sunday is a game in which we’re going to do everything we can, to prepare the best and play the best we can, but Seamus will stay next season, without doubt.

"He will be part of the group.

“I need him here, his leadership, his message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong, it will be wrong of me to let him go. One way or another, Seamus will be here certainly next season.”

Great money spent

Moyes signed Coleman in his first spell at Everton from Sligo Rovers.

He recalled: "I overpaid, about sixty grand I think, at the time! It was great money spent.

“Seamus is actually a little bit more than a player here. He’s going into a position where he’s helped the club through some of the most difficult periods, but he’s never been to another club.

“We put him out on loan to Blackpool when he first came in and apart from that he’s been here and played the games.”