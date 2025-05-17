Moyes tribute as Everton announce Young departure

Everton have announced Ashley Young will not be offered a new contract.

After almost two years at Everton, making 68 appearances in total, the 39-year-old will leave, along with goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia, with all three coming off contract.

"Since my return to the club I have seen how professional Ash is and I know the leadership qualities he has brought to the team during his time at Everton," Moyes told the club's website.

" His versatility, experience and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and to myself.

"Asmir and João have also worked really hard and made themselves available impeccably. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank all three players for their efforts and we wish them all the best for the future."