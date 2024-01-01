Evans proud of new Man Utd deal; makes FA Cup admission

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans admits he delighted with his new one-year contract.

Evans penned terms with United last week.

The Ulsterman told manutd.com: “I’m over the moon really.

“It’s déjà vu as, like I just said, I spoke to you last year but just that the experience of last year was that it was great for me, on a personal level, to be able to play so many games and play a big part and, hopefully, I can do that again this year.

“I tried to sort of, I suppose, look at it as, you know, a one-season thing, and obviously the club came to me before the end of the season and said they’d like me to stay on. So it was a pretty easy decision really. To sort of get that over the line, for me, I’m grateful to the club obviously.”

Evans finished last season with an FA Cup winner's medal and added: “I think sometimes you can feel this, the after-effects of that. Obviously, everyone shot off on holidays and some others to internationals straight after the game. So it’s the first time we’ve all sort of come back this week. And it was good to see everyone again, reminiscing about the party and the game. Now, hopefully, we can take a lot of confidence from that and, especially, by the way we played, the performance and the atmosphere around the team leading up to the game and afterwards. So, you know, we want to take that forward and make it a habit.

“I think, for everyone and for myself, like I said, personally to be able to win an FA Cup at Manchester United because it’s something I hadn’t done before, even in the spell I had here, the first spell at the club, we never actually did that when I was involved in the first team.

“So it was a big achievement and one that I think everyone involved last year was sort of realising the magnitude of it and, even three or four weeks after the game, I was still getting people coming up and congratulating the players and everyone involved. It feels good that we’ve been able to give that to the fans and it’s been incredible.

“Well, getting to be able to get back into Europe was, as you know, it's a big thing for the club. And for the squad size, as it’s getting people a chance to play games and it is another avenue for us to be able to get into the Champions League next season. So, you know, the more games, the better. This club wants to be playing games every two or three days. Yeah, so it was a big win and, obviously, our league position wasn’t great last year, but I suppose the FA Cup kind of felt like it rescued it a little bit.”