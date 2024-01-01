Evans agrees new deal at Man Utd

Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year contract with the club

After spending 8 years away with clubs such as West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City the academy graduate has returned to the club and has signed a one-year deal.

Evans made a valuable contribution to manager Erik ten Hag’s side throughout last season, playing 30 times across all competitions in a year that impressed many.

This included a substitute appearance at Wembley in which the side beat Manchester City to win the Emirates FA Cup that helped keep ten Hag at the club.

The Northern Irishman said he was over the moon with the new deal.

“I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season," he said.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.

“Winning the FA Cup together was an unforgettable experience; I know we can challenge for more trophies in the season ahead.”