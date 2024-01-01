Man Utd open contract talks with Evans, Heaton

Manchester United are said to be holding contract negotiations with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

The two veterans are likely to remain at the club for at least one more season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Heaton will likely be third choice keeper, while Evans is backup in case of a defensive injury crisis.

Per the Manchester Evening News, Evans and Heaton are not likely to get wage rises.

They will extend on the same terms they currently hold, considering they are 36 and 38 respectively.

United are also going to begin discussions with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire about contract extensions.