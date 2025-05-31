Evans hangs up boots after Man Utd announcement

Tribal Football
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is hanging up the boots.

After it was announced this morning he would be leaving United when his deal expires in June, it's now been confirmed the 37 year-old will be retiring.

Evans made over 240 appearances in all competitions across two spells at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

The defender had been linked with promoted Championship club Wrexham.

Evans has been linked with a coaching role inside United's academy.

