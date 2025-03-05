Tribal Football
Most Read
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions

Ethan Nwaneri named Arsenal Player of the Month

Shina Oludare
Nwaneri is Arsenal Player of the Month
Nwaneri is Arsenal Player of the MonthČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Ethan Nwaneri has been named Arsenal's Player of the Month for February.

The 17-year-old was in sparkling form for the Gunners in the period under review, to beat Gabriel, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber to the award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nwaneri began the month by capping off Arsenal’s incredible 5-1 decimation of Manchester City before assisting Merino at Leicester City.

His impressive continued in the Emirates Stadium giants’ 7-1 win at PSV PSV Eindhoven to take his tally to eight goals in the ongoing campaign.

Only Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney have scored more for Premier League clubs before turning 18. 

He is expected to be in action when Mikel Arteta’s men travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for the epic league clash against Manchester United. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNwaneri EthanMerino MikelArsenalPSV
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with goalscorers Odegaard, Nwaneri
Rice hails Arsenal teammate Nwaneri after PSV thrashing
Rooney insists Arsenal whiz Nwaneri ready for England