Ethan Nwaneri named Arsenal Player of the Month

Nwaneri is Arsenal Player of the Month

Ethan Nwaneri has been named Arsenal's Player of the Month for February.

The 17-year-old was in sparkling form for the Gunners in the period under review, to beat Gabriel, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber to the award.

Nwaneri began the month by capping off Arsenal’s incredible 5-1 decimation of Manchester City before assisting Merino at Leicester City.

His impressive continued in the Emirates Stadium giants’ 7-1 win at PSV PSV Eindhoven to take his tally to eight goals in the ongoing campaign.

Only Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney have scored more for Premier League clubs before turning 18.

He is expected to be in action when Mikel Arteta’s men travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for the epic league clash against Manchester United.