Rice hails Arsenal teammate Nwaneri after PSV thrashing
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was full of praise for Ethan Nwaneri after their Champions League win at PSV Eindhoven.

The Gunners won the first-leg of their round 16 encounter 7-1 on Tuesday night, with Nwaneri again on the scoresheet.

Rice said afterwards: "Top. He's 17-years-old and he's on the biggest stage.

"We've taken them (youngsters) under our wing and they deserve to be playing. You should see them train they way they have no fear and want to perform.

"Even if (Bukayo) Saka was here Ethan would be still getting minutes because he's that good and works so hard in training. Same with Myles (Lewis-Skelly) despite having to come off for the yellow card tonight, we have so many top young players."

