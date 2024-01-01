Estevao reveals Paez chats about future Chelsea move

Palmeiras attacker Estevao Willian has revealed he's been speaking with fellow Chelsea signing Kendry Paez.

Like Estevao, Paez will leave for Chelsea when he turns 18. He is currently on-loan with Independiente del Valle.

Both will join Chelsea next summer and Estevao revealed to Placar: "When we faced each other in the Libertadores, he had already been negotiated and I was working out the details.

"But, in this last game for the national team (in September), I met him in Ecuador and we had already made arrangements.

"We talked a lot there. We talked about English, adaptations that will be difficult, but I think we have everything to make it work and it will be a great experience.

"He came over and asked me how I was feeling. He also said that it was really hard and boring to study English, but that he was learning too. He said he wanted to go there soon, he wanted to have that European experience. I said we’d be there soon.

"I think we can play together. Even though he plays more centrally today and I play more on the wing, I definitely think we can play together and it will be a good, healthy rivalry."