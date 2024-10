Estevao: What Palmer has told me about Chelsea

Estevao says he's excited by the prospect of playing with Cole Palmer at Chelsea.

Estevao, currently with Palmeiras, will move to Chelsea next summer when he turns 18.

And he revealed when speaking with Guardian: "When I signed for Chelsea, the next day I scored a goal and I celebrated like Palmer...

"I tagged him on Instagram, he called me a star, I said he was a star too.

"He said we were going to do a lot of great things together for Chelsea."