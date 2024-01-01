Estevao passes Chelsea medical

Tribal Football
Chelsea target Estevao Willian has moved a step closer to making his dream Premier League move.

The 17-year-old Palmeiras whiz is set to seal a transfer to the London-based club in the coming days or weeks. He has passed a Blues medical in Brazil.Per The Standard, a deal for Estevao will cost Chelsea roughly £29.5 million up front.

However, the deal could rise to more than £51 million as a result of bonuses.

If Chelsea have to pay the full price, it would make Willian the most expensive South American teenager in history.

The Blues believe that he will go on to become one of the best players in the world.

Estevao has been nicknamed the “Little Messi” as a result of his flair and playstyle.

